73,880 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nordson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.59. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

