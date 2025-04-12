ADENTRA Inc. (ADEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

ADEN opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About ADENTRA

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

