Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.56 and last traded at C$38.97, with a volume of 628284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.83.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

About Alamos Gold

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.