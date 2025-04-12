Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading 5.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.58. 474,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,608,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,686,686. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,855 shares of company stock worth $30,590,612. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3,216.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

