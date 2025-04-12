Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,674,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.71.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

