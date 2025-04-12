Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 10.4% – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 1,662,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,348,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$735.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

