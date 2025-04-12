Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Down 13.8% – What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 1,796,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,195,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $562.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,731.88. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,577. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,298 shares of company stock worth $543,821. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

