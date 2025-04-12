Argent Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Jabil were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBL opened at $131.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.