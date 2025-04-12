Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 73.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $98.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $130.92. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -989.10 and a beta of 1.79.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

