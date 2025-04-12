Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $71.53 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

