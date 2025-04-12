Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,202,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after purchasing an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $451,458,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.