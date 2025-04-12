Argent Trust Co Has $1.36 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.5 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.72.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

