Argent Trust Co Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

