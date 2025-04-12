Argent Trust Co Trims Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $519,115.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,425.85. This represents a 21.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Up 1.6 %

FTV stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

