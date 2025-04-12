Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 24.4% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,539,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

