Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 24.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,539,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 24.4 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

