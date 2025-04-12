Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 24.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,539,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

