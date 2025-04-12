Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 24.4% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 24.4 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

