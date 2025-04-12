Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 9.8% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,171,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 24.4 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

