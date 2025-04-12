Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 9.8% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,171,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday.
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
