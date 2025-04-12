Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.45. 792,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,594,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 105,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$519,409.80. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

