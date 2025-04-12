Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,038,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 397,112 shares.The stock last traded at $59.77 and had previously closed at $61.80.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.