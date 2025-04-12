Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,038,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 397,112 shares.The stock last traded at $59.77 and had previously closed at $61.80.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,880,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,970,000 after buying an additional 259,748 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,009,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,304 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.