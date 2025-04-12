Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.04.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Company Profile
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
