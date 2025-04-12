B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.26. Approximately 3,184,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,864,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 54,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$208,138.70. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 103,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$433,467.33. Insiders sold 415,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,577 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

