Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.99 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 250.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after buying an additional 177,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allegion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,033,000 after acquiring an additional 257,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 105,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Allegion Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

