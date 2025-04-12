Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Truist Financial began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

