Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

