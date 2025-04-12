Best Solar Stocks To Watch Today – April 12th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and NextEra Energy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily involved in the solar energy industry, such as those that manufacture solar panels, develop solar technologies, or provide installation and maintenance services. Their market performance is influenced by factors like government policies, advancements in renewable technology, and shifts in energy demand as the world moves toward more sustainable power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.96. The stock had a trading volume of 128,603,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $8.14 on Friday, reaching $523.95. 6,222,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,853,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Featured Stories