BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.98. 14,143,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 23,561,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several brokerages have commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $813.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.34.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

