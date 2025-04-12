BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Up 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) was up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 9,006,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 3,326,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of -3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

