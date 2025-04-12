British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,594,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 4,652,844 shares.The stock last traded at $40.02 and had previously closed at $40.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.4 %

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,381,000 after buying an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 137,231 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.