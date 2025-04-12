Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $10.36 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.