Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $536.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

