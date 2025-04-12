CenterBook Partners LP Has $982,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 145,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.70.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

