CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Trading Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) fell 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.38. 149,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 238,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on CeriBell in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CeriBell

CeriBell Stock Up 34.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CeriBell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,015,000.

About CeriBell

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.