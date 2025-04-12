Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $142.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Churchill Downs traded as low as $96.67 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 899670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHDN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.04%.
Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
