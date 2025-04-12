Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $712,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 886.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Lam Research by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

