Contrasting CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) & Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kronos Bio and CannaPharmaRX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio $9.85 million 4.83 -$112.67 million ($1.43) -0.55 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.05) -0.11

Profitability

CannaPharmaRX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kronos Bio. Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kronos Bio and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio -867.66% -64.55% -48.18% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -41.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Bio and CannaPharmaRX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 2 1 0 2.33 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kronos Bio currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats CannaPharmaRX on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

