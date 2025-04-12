Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1,626.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after acquiring an additional 570,793 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,440,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234,415 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $121.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

