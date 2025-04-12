Covestor Ltd Has $128,000 Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,691,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,526,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,175,000 after purchasing an additional 178,287 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

