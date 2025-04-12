Covestor Ltd Sells 36 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,991,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $542.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $562.15 and its 200 day moving average is $586.71. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MSCI from $623.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.58.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

