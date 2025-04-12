Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $96.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.88.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

