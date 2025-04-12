Crux Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 4,353 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $2,888,378.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,980. This represents a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $261.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.47.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

