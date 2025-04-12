Crux Wealth Advisors Invests $667,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after acquiring an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after acquiring an additional 718,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.71%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

