Crux Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 12,729 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

