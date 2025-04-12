CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CureVac had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million.

CureVac Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of CVAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 723,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $714.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. CureVac has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

