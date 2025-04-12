Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 236,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,318,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Datavault AI Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVLT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datavault AI by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 26,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

