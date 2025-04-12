Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387,201 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 15.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.53% of Delta Air Lines worth $208,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,820,000 after acquiring an additional 456,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after buying an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE DAL opened at $40.88 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

