Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 62,643 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,643 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.9% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

