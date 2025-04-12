Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,698,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Hershey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

