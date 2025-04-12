DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in VeriSign by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.8 %

VRSN stock opened at $247.13 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.05 and a twelve month high of $258.67. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average of $209.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

